Chichester pair Neal Smith and Craig Hindmarsh were runners-up in an LTA over-50s padel tournament.

Smith and Hindmarsh recently competed in the LTA men’s over-50s event at the West Worthing Tennis Club, where they narrowly missed securing the gold, earning silver medals instead. This performance adds to their impressive track record in the sport.

In April 2024, both players were integral members of the Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club squad that clinched victory at the national iPadel finals in Bristol.

Their squad showcased exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the tournament.Â

Later, in December 2024, Hindmarsh and Tiago Carvalho secured their first Grade 2 Padel win at the Rocks Lane Padel Centre in Chiswick.

Despite an initial setback in the over-40s category, they demonstrated resilience by triumphing in the over-50s consolation final against a duo from Essex

Smith and Hindmarsh’s consistent performances highlight their dedication and significant roles in advancing padel across the region.