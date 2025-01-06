Chichester put in a defensive shift at Tottonians

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday afternoon Chichester made the journey west along the south coast for the return match against Tottonians. Both teams were forced into late changes because of illness. Blues made 9 changes to the team that lost away to Petersfield just before Christmas. Liam Barker, Josh Carden and Tyrese Makasi came into the forwards, with Oscar Delacy (making his 1st XV debut), Jamie Kinninmont, Jack Knight and Tom Blewitt in the backs and Rory Gordon and Rhys Thompson on the bench.

Tottonians’ ground staff had done sterling work to ensure the pitch hadn’t frozen overnight, with the going good to soft by kick off. With a severe weather warning forecast for later it was Tottonians who started the match on a drab, chilly afternoon. Chichester were immediately on the defensive in their red zone but a great steal at the breakdown relieved the pressure and an infringement gave Blues a lineout on halfway. Liam Barker secured the ball and burst through the Tottonians’ players, making 20 metres before being stopped. The next 20 minutes were played almost exclusively in the Tottonians’ half with Chichester pressuring their opponents into mistakes and penalties but unable to capitalise. Finally, Tottonians, crossed the halfway line and Blues lost a player to the sin bin for an infringement in the red zone, within kicking distance. 3 - 0. Despite being a man down, Chichester once again took the game to Tottonians moving the ball across the pitch and back with nearly everyone in the team involved. A long looping pass from Tom Blewitt looked as though it would reach Luca Fleming, who had Joel Andrews in support, but the scrambled defence stopped the attack and play returned to the centre of the pitch for an infringement in front of the posts. Slotted by Rory Minton. 3 - 3 and 26 minutes played. For the remainder of the half play ebbed and flowed, punctuated by handling errors and penalties. Tottonians got within touching distance of the Chichester try line 3 times but a combination of great Blues’ defensive work, ill discipline and poor decision making saw them repelled on each occasion.

3 - 3 at half time and an entertaining 40 minutes of rugby.

Chichester kicked off, recovered the ball and were then awarded a penalty setting up a lineout on 5 metres. Zac Conley secured the ball which was then spun out along the backs but after several phases Tottonians stole the ball with some ferocious counter rucking and headed up the pitch, aided by 3 quick Blues’ infringements. Tottonians arrived in the red zone but their forwards were thwarted 3 times on the try line by a determined Chichester defence. The hosts regrouped and went again but once again failed to cross the whitewash, having knocked on and given away a penalty. Chichester were immediately back under pressure and finally the ball crossed the try line but was held up. Tottonians were penalised for disagreeing and Blues cleared their lines with the boot. However, relief was short lived and an attacking lineout on the 5 metre line saw Tottonians No. 8 break off the back of the maul and score in the corner. Conversion missed. 8 - 3 after 57 minutes. Tottonians scored in the corner again 7 minutes later. Converted. 15 - 3. With the opposition having promotion aspirations it was imperative that they scored 2 further for a bonus point. However, poor handling and more great defensive work from Blues saw the game stagnate in the midfield. Jack Knight intercepted the ball and took off up the pitch, putting in a kick before he was hunted down by Tottonians’ backs. As the game neared its end Chichester looked the more likely team to score and in the dying minutes Tottonians had a player sin binned but it was too late for Blues to take advantage.

Full time and 15 - 3.

Man of the match was Liam Barker.

Chichester squad: Carden, Barker, G. Knight, Conley, Whitehouse, Binfield, Makasi, Tabua, Delacy, Kinninmont, Andrews, J. Knight, Blewitt, Fleming, Minton, Heriot, Gordon and Thompson.

Chichester’s next match is home to Wimborne on the 11th of January. Kick off is at 14:00.