Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club 2nd team secures impressive 4-0 win in season finale

Chichester Racquets Club second team finish their Ipadel season off with a well earned victory

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club’s 2nd team concluded their season on a high note with an emphatic 4-0 victory over The Padel Hub (Crawley) 2s in their last match of the season.

This commanding win showcased the team’s skill and determination, though they narrowly missed out on a spot in the iPadel finals.

Despite not qualifying for the finals, the 2nd team finished the season with a respectable mid-table position, ensuring their spot in the league for the upcoming season. The team’s strong performance throughout the year reflected their dedication and teamwork, with standout contributions from members Tiago Carvalho, Ben Green, Craig Hindmarsh, Neal Smith, Peter Cook, Laurence Creamer, Matt West, and Adolfo Marin.

Chichester Racquets Club Padel 2nd team.

Team captain Tiago Carvalho commented on the season, saying: “I am incredibly proud of the team’s effort and resilience. While we didn’t achieve our goal of reaching the finals, our victory today demonstrates the potential we have as a team. We will come back stronger next season, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together.”

The Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club would like to thank all team members, supporters, and sponsors for their unwavering support throughout the season.

The team looks forward to returning to the court next season with renewed energy and ambition.