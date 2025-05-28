Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club to launch new pickleball facility

Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club to open a new pickleball court to its members and non-members

Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club has announced the launch of a brand-new pickleball facility, marking a significant expansion in its efforts to promote inclusive and diverse sporting opportunities within the local community.

The club, already known for its high-quality Padel, Tennis, Squash, and Fitness amenities, will unveil the dedicated pickleball court this summer. Pickleball – a fast-growing sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis – has seen a surge in popularity across the UK, especially among players of all ages seeking a fun and sociable way to stay active.

Club Manager Terri Wheeler described the addition as a “natural next step” for the club. “We’ve seen a growing interest in pickleball, not just nationally, but right here in Chichester,” she said. “Our members have been asking for it, and we’re excited to offer a facility that will bring something fresh, accessible, and exciting to the community.”

The new courts are being constructed on the South side of the club’s grounds and are expected to open to members and non-members in July. The facility will include an outdoor court, allowing year-round play, as well as coaching clinics, introductory sessions, and league play for more competitive athletes.

Local resident and club member Nicolas Palmer, welcomed the news. “Pickleball is perfect for people like me who love racket sports but want something a bit easier on the joints. I can’t wait to get started.”

Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club has plans to host a launch event in early July, featuring demonstrations, free beginner sessions, and a visit from national-level pickleball players.

For more information or to register interest in sessions and memberships, people are encouraged to visit the club’s website www.crafc.co.uk or contact reception directly 01243785664