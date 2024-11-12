Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club wins coveted Colin Manvell Sportsmanship Award at the Portsmouth & District Tennis League awards evening
The award, named in honour of Colin Manvell, a beloved figure in the local sports community and treasurer of The Portsmouth & District Tennis League for many years, was killed in a freak accident while on holiday photographing wildlife in India in 2014. The award celebrates clubs that exemplify outstanding sportsmanship in their activities and interactions. Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club have been recognised for their dedication to promoting a positive sporting environment, encouraging camaraderie among players, and embodying the true spirit of competition.
Club spokesperson Toby Palmer expressed their gratitude, stating, "We are incredibly honored to receive the Colin Manvell Sportsmanship Award. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our members and staff. We believe that sportsmanship is just as important as winning, and we are committed to upholding these values in everything we do."
The Portsmouth & District Tennis League Awards Evening brought together the best in the sport, celebrating achievements across various categories. Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club's win highlights its role as a leader in promoting healthy competition while nurturing a welcoming community for players of all levels.
As the club continues to grow and inspire athletes, it remains dedicated to upholding the principles of sportsmanship that this award represents.
For more information about Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club, visit crafc.co.uk