Chichester Racquets Club host thrilling men’s padel finals
In a dominating performance, Mat Worden and Lewis Strudwick defeated Stuart and James Marks 6-0, 6-1, claiming the championship title with precision and skill.
The pair impressed with their sharp volleys, seamless teamwork and relentless pressure throughout the match.
Club chairman James Humphrys praised the competitors: “It’s fantastic to see padel thriving here in Chichester. The finals showcased not only the skill of the players but also the growing enthusiasm for the sport.”
The tournament attracted a record turnout, with members and visitors packing the stands to cheer on their favourites. The event highlighted the rising popularity of padel, a sport combining elements of tennis and squash, which has been rapidly gaining traction in the UK.
Organisers confirmed the finals will become an annual highlight on the club’s sporting calendar, with plans already in place to expand the competition next year.