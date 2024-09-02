Chichester Racquets & Fitness Secures Spot in National iPadel Finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a nail-biting conclusion to the iPadel Summer League, Chichester Racquets & Fitness faced off against Winchester Racquets & Fitness Club on Saturday, August 31.

The match ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw, allowing Chichester to secure their place in the national iPadel summer finals on October 5, where they will aim to add this title as reigning winter league champions

The Chichester team, comprising Mat Worden, Joe Glover, Tommy DF Cartledge, and Lewis Strudwick, showcased exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the match, demonstrating their resilience and determination. The draw against their rivals not only highlighted their competitive spirit but also solidified their position as one of the top clubs in the league.

Team Manager Toby Palmer expressed his pride in the team’s performance, stating: “Drawing against Winchester was a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our players. We knew this match was crucial, and the team rose to the occasion. We’re excited to head to the national finals and defend our title. The competition will be fierce, but I have full confidence in our players.”

Chichester Racquets & Fitness has a storied history in iPadel, and with their eyes set on the national finals, they are eager to showcase their talent on a larger stage. The finals, scheduled for October 5, promise to be an exciting event as teams from across the nation compete for the prestigious championship.

As the reigning ipadel winter league champions, Chichester is determined to bring home another title while continuing to inspire and promote the sport within the community. Fans and supporters are encouraged to come out and cheer on the team as they prepare for this pivotal competition.

For more information about Chichester Racquets & Fitness and their journey in the iPadel Summer League, please visit www.crafc.co.uk or contact [email protected]