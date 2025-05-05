Chichester rising padel star Mat Worden wins big at Hove Beach Park Tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester star claims LTA Grade 3 title on the Game4Padel Tour

Chichester’s rising padel talent Mat Worden secured a hard-fought victory this weekend at the LTA Grade 3 Game4Padel Tour event, hosted at the popular Hove Beach Park venue.

The tournament, sanctioned by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), attracted a strong field of regional contenders, but it was Worden and playing partner Jacob Kelly who stood out with a combination of precise shot-making and tactical awareness. Competing over one day on the venue’s beachfront courts, Worden and Kelly worked their way through the draw and sealed the title with an impressive final performance.

“The level was really high throughout the event, so I’m pleased with how I managed to stay consistent and focused,” Worden said after his win. “Hove Beach Park is an incredible place to play, and the support from everyone here made it even more special.”

Mat Worden (far right) celebrates his victory at Hove Beach Park after winning the LTA Grade 3 Game4Padel Tour event. (Photo courtesy of Game4Padel)

Hove Beach Park, run by Game4Padel, features four outdoor padel courts and six tennis courts, making it a key destination for the sport in southern England. The facility regularly hosts LTA events, clinics, and club matches, fostering a strong local padel community.

This Grade 3 win earns Worden valuable PadelLevels ranking points, solidifying his reputation as one of the UK’s top amateur padel players. Fans can track his progress and tournament stats at app.padellevels.io.

With his eyes now set on more upcoming LTA Graded events, Worden is one to watch as the 2025 padel season gains momentum.