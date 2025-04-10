Chichester Ronin Judo Club celebrate county success against the odds
A skilled, enthusiastic eight-strong team took part in trials – but being a smaller outfit they were not expecting to walk away with the prized silverware.
Results: Rhian Hooker - gold; Ellie Sherrett/Army – gold and best female technique of the day; Robbie Smith gold; John Rowland - silver; Nathaniel Spreckley - gold; Ismail Movlaev - gold; Josh Edwards - so close at his first competition; Hristo Mayer – took bronze in juniors section.
Coach Trevor Mossop had a busy day as some competitors were fighting on different competition areas at the same time.
It was a culmination of hours of training and dedication from members and has spurred them on to achieve other accolades.
Medalists will now be selected to fight for Sussex at the upcoming Southern Area Team Championships in May.
The Chichester club, which is over 50 years old, meets at New Park Centre, Chichester, on Monday and Friday evenings.
Visit www.chichesterjudoclub.org.uk to set up a free trial session.