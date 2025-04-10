Chichester Ronin Judo Club celebrate county success against the odds

By Karen French
Contributor
Published 10th Apr 2025, 16:26 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 07:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Senior Chichester Ronin Judo Club members pulled off spectacular individual wins to claim the Sussex Senior Trophy for the most gold medals at the county trials.

A skilled, enthusiastic eight-strong team took part in trials – but being a smaller outfit they were not expecting to walk away with the prized silverware.

Results: Rhian Hooker - gold; Ellie Sherrett/Army – gold and best female technique of the day; Robbie Smith gold; John Rowland - silver; Nathaniel Spreckley - gold; Ismail Movlaev - gold; Josh Edwards - so close at his first competition; Hristo Mayer – took bronze in juniors section.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coach Trevor Mossop had a busy day as some competitors were fighting on different competition areas at the same time.

Sussex squad membersSussex squad members
Sussex squad members

It was a culmination of hours of training and dedication from members and has spurred them on to achieve other accolades.

Medalists will now be selected to fight for Sussex at the upcoming Southern Area Team Championships in May.

The Chichester club, which is over 50 years old, meets at New Park Centre, Chichester, on Monday and Friday evenings.

Visit www.chichesterjudoclub.org.uk to set up a free trial session.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice