Chichester Ronin Judo Club celebrate county success against the odds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Senior Chichester Ronin Judo Club members pulled off spectacular individual wins to claim the Sussex Senior Trophy for the most gold medals at the county trials.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A skilled, enthusiastic eight-strong team took part in trials – but being a smaller outfit they were not expecting to walk away with the prized silverware.

Results: Rhian Hooker - gold; Ellie Sherrett/Army – gold and best female technique of the day; Robbie Smith gold; John Rowland - silver; Nathaniel Spreckley - gold; Ismail Movlaev - gold; Josh Edwards - so close at his first competition; Hristo Mayer – took bronze in juniors section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Trevor Mossop had a busy day as some competitors were fighting on different competition areas at the same time.

Sussex squad members

It was a culmination of hours of training and dedication from members and has spurred them on to achieve other accolades.

Medalists will now be selected to fight for Sussex at the upcoming Southern Area Team Championships in May.

The Chichester club, which is over 50 years old, meets at New Park Centre, Chichester, on Monday and Friday evenings.

Visit www.chichesterjudoclub.org.uk to set up a free trial session.