Chichester Runners are so dominant in Trundle View race

Chichester Runners & AC hosted their annual Trundle View five-mile trail race as part of the West Sussex Fun Run League season – and virtually swept the board against the other 16 clubs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fielding a massive squad of 80 runners, split equally between juniors and seniors, it was only Kate Drew from Arunners who prevented Chichester from a clean sweep of the top positions in the senior, junior and team categories.

Now in his 31st year of representing the club, it was evergreen James Baker who led the 300-plus senior field out around the paths of Goodwood Country Park on the first if their two-lap course with only Liam Briscoe from Fittleworth and local athlete Callum Lorimer able to stay relatively in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crossing the line in a time of 26min 45sec for the undulating course, Baker maintained clear daylight between him and the rest.

Chichester Runners at the Trundle View race

Good packing followed from Wesley Adams in 5th, Josh Collins 9th, U17 Noah Collins 12th, Sam Long 19th and David Lewis 21st, with all six runners scoring the maximum 10 bonus points.

Next to finish were the club’s three top women with Charlotte Reading 2nd, Ela Pemberton 3rd and U17 Elodie Hill 4th in the women’s field and impressively all inside the top 25 overall.

That meant another 30 bonus points from the trio and it was Fay Cripps, just outside the top 10, who gained the 10th and final maximum to achieve Chichester’s perfect score and top club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The juniors were no less impressive with Lucas Bulger, Albie Dormer and Jacques Dormer filling the top three places in the boys’ race, finishing within six seconds of each other.

Juniors ready to race on the Trundle

Behind them, Nathaniel Jolly came 6th with the remainder of the top 10 all from Chichester – Lee Vaughan, Dexter Hinshelwood, Elliot Corbett and Joe Gardner.

For the girls Maya Stair finished well clear in 7th overall and nearly 30 seconds in front of the second girl, team-mate Imogen Younghusband with Leah Stopps, Poppy Tilling, Bethany Rees, Isla Jenkins, Rebekah Jolly and Abbie Cruttenden makind it a top eight clean sweep for Chichester.