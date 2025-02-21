Chichester’s senior women’s squad capped a fantnstic season in fine style at Stanmer park, Brighton, to win the Sussex Cross Country League Division 1 title.

It’s the first time in the club’s 40-year history that either the men’s or women’s seniors have achieved the feat.

Starting the season with a strong show at Goodwood in October, consistent performances followed at Glyndebourne and Ardingly before Christmas putting them in pole position going into the final fixture.

But the absence of previous winner Molly Smithers, still not quite recovered from injury, meant every position would be critical.

Chichester's senior women - Sussex Cross Country League champions

Leading the charge at Brighton was once again Imogen Matthews, who led the field with U17 star Ava James, now running for Brighton & Hove. Matthews had to give way in the end by a handful of seconds but her second place was enough to win the senior individual title, another first for Chichester.

Close on her heels was Anya Barrett in a fine fifth place and top U20 to win that title with a perfect score from the season. U17 Ela Pemberton was next home, equalling her best run of the season in 16th, 7th in her age group.

Chichester were almost there and it was Brighton who were Chichester’s nearest challengers for the title having overtaken Lewes AC.

Amazingly new over-60 Jane Harrop’s 30th place was enough to take the team title, in fact with a bit to spare once final calculations had been made.

Imogen Matthews - one of the season's stars

Chichester’s 53 points on the day was short of Brighton’s total but their overall total of 172 from four matches eclipsed the 229 by runners-up Brighton and third placed Lewes on 256.

There was more good news from Chichester’s veteran contingent with Kim Nelson cementing individual silver in the over-55 age group, a place in front of Nadia Anderson, who won bronze.

There was overall silver for Amanda Godfrey in the over-60 category while there were golds for Sue Baker and Wendy Whelan in the over-70s and over-75s respectively, plus Lisa Pemberton, who had already done enough to secure the over-45 crown from the previous fixtures.

In the senior men’s race Chichester fielded a quartet of two over-50s and two over-60s with Steve Davy, Dave Reading, Mike Moorcroft and Peter Anderson giving a good account of themselves.

Throughout the season Chichester’s under-15s have been in fine form and the Brighton match was no exception with both the girls and boys# teams securing excellent second places on the day.

There was good packing from the boys with Ben Stewart 6th, Max Gayle 7th and Joe Stewart 8th with reserves Harry Cruttenden 15th and Ivo Edgar 24th.

No one has been able to match Eastbourne this season but Chichester secured silver medals.

There was an equally impressive performance from the girls, with Elodie Hill an excellent 5th, Isabella Lendrum 7th and Rose Pemberton 19th. But for a below strength showing in match two, they would also have secured silver.

The U13 boys continued their improvement with third on the day thanks to Lucas Bulger in 9th, Alfie Luxford 15th, Maddox Matthews 21st and Isaac Page 24th.

Emmy Pemberton once again led the U13 girls home in 5th with Emily Summerfield 18th and Abbie Cruttenden 30th for sixth team spot on the day.

While there is no team competition for U11s there were good runs from Leah Stopps, 7th in the girls’ race, followed by Imogen Younghusband in 9th and Molly Matthews 12th – while Ethan Cowell was Chichester’s only competitior in the boys’ race in 22nd. Micah Williams was 16th in the U17 men’s race.

There was a well fought team bronze medal for the U17 women with Hannah Clarke, a reserve in the previous fixtures, gaining a crucial 20th place to overtake Lewes on the day.

This Saturday sees Chichester’s athletes compete against the best in the country with the English National Cross Country Championships at the iconic venue of Parliament Hill in London.