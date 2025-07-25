Chichester star Breach in England Red Roses squad for Rugby World Cup

The 32 Red Roses who have the honour of representing their country in the home 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup have been confirmed – and Chichester’s Jess Breach is among them.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach John Mitchell’s squad comprises 18 forwards and 14 backs, averaging an age of 26 and totalling a combined 1,374 international caps.

Twenty-four of the group have previously competed at a World Cup including captain Zoe Aldcroft who will lead her country in her third World Cup, supported by 2014 winner Marlie Packer and Olympian Megan Jones as vice captains. Emily Scarratt is set to compete in her fifth tournament with Alex Matthews and Packer in line for their fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breach, one of the 14 backs in the ranks, learned her rugby trade as a junior at Chichester RFC and Pulborough RFC and her family still live in West Sussex. A sporting all-rounder in her ounger days, she was also a member of Chichester Runners.

England wingJess Breach is tackled by Ireland flanker Brittany Hogan during a Six Nations clash in Cork in April | Picture: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Abi Burton, May Campbell, Mackenzie Carson, Kelsey Clifford, Maddie Feaunati, Lilli Ives Campion, Jade Shekells and Emma Sing are all World Cup debutants.

“It is a rare and awesome opportunity for this group to represent the Red Roses at a home World Cup,” Mitchell said. “The selection process is never easy. It’s been a thorough two-year process to select the right blend of positional cover, skill, mindset and connection – we believe this is a squad that can win the World Cup.

“Every experience and challenge has brought the 32 to this point in their life and career, and they have all earned their place. They should be proud of the opportunity to create history together whilst knowing we have to earn the right to progress throughout the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited by what’s to come and we’ll continue to work hard into the tournament with our focus on preparing for our opening match against USA in less than a month’s time.”

Captain Aldcroft added: “To lead the team into a home Rugby World Cup is an incredible feeling. This group have a fantastic opportunity to inspire young boys and girls all over the country - it’s something we have spoken about as a collective and we’re relishing the chance to do so.

“Pulling on the white shirt is always a massive privilege and we can’t wait to do that, backed by our amazing home support.”

The Red Roses will feel the support of the nation all over the country, taking on USA at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, Samoa at Northampton in their second match and Australia at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England warm up against Spain at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester, on Saturday (August 2).

Red Roses squad: Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 63 caps)**; Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 66 caps)*; Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 71 caps)**; Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 56 caps)*; Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, 2 caps); May Campbell (Saracens, 3 caps); Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 21 caps); Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 13 caps); Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 83 caps)**; Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 15 caps); Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 24 caps)*; Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 2 caps); Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 21 caps)*; Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 75 caps)***; Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 40 caps)*; Marlie Packer (Saracens, 110 caps)***; Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 22 caps)*; Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 74 caps)**. Backs: Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 40 caps)*;: Jess Breach (Saracens, 45 caps)*; Abby Dow (Unattached, 52 caps)*; Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 57 caps)**; Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 29 caps)*; Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 80 caps)**; Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 25 caps)*; Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 52 caps)*; Claudia Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 35 caps)*; Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 31 caps)*; Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 39 caps)*; Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 118 caps)****; Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, 2 caps); Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 8 caps). *denotes number of Women’s Rugby World Cup tournaments played England pool games: Friday 22 August, kick off 7.3opm – England v USA (Stadium of Light, Sunderland); Saturday 30 August, kick off 5pm – England v Samoa (Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton); Saturday 6 September, kick off 5pm BST – England v Australia (Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton).