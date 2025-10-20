Chichester star Worden crowned county padel champion

By Terri Wheeler
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 14:46 BST
Mat Worden, far left, is the newly crowned county championplaceholder image
Mat Worden, far left, is the newly crowned county champion
Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club star Mat Worden and playing partner Jacob Kelly have been crowned Sussex padel champions after a dominant display at the Padel Hub in Crawley.

The pair stormed through the competition, capping their impressive run with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory over Mark Weaver and Dan West in the final. From the outset, Worden and Kelly displayed sharp teamwork and clinical finishing, leaving their opponents with few chances to gain momentum.

Most Popular

Their victory marks a major achievement for both players and for Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club, which has seen a surge of interest in padel over the past year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after the match, Worden said, “I’ve been putting in a lot of hours on court, so it’s fantastic to see it all pay off. The support from the club members at Chichester has been brilliant.”

Club members and supporters celebrated the win as another milestone for Chichester’s growing padel community, with hopes high for further county and regional success in the coming season.

Related topics:SussexCrawley
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice