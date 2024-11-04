Chichester U12 rugby team win Defender Premiership Rugby Cup

By Simon Tanner
Contributor
Published 4th Nov 2024, 23:22 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 08:30 BST
Chichester RFC are delighted to report that their U12s won the Defender Premiership Rugby Cup, on Saturday, November 2 at Harlequins’ Training Centre in Guildford.

Playing against teams from across London and the south of England the Chichester team successfully negotiated the pool stage, before securing a place in the semi-final and then final, which they won with the last attack of the game!

“We are extremely proud of the team and the whole squad of players. We are not a large team, but what we lack in size, we make up for in determination, heart and commitment. We can’t ask the boys for anymore” noted proud Head Coach Phil Guilfoyle.

