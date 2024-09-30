Chichester Yacht Club and Spanish rowing friends join forces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The busy rowing season continues, as Chichester Yacht Club welcomes visitors and completes London's River Marathon.

Chichester Yacht Club (CYC) has recently welcomed Chepe Saiz and his team from Santander, Spain, along with their amazing Trainera rowing boat.

Former fishing boats, Traineras were once used to fish for sardines off the Bay of Biscay. Used today for rowing, with teams of 13 rowers and a cox, some of the CYC rowers were lucky enough to row with Chepe in Santander Bay during their regatta in July. Chepe reciprocated by travelling to the UK, with his boat Pilgrim, visiting most of the British clubs that took part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CYC visit by Pilgrim was attended by rowers from both CYC and neighbouring Dell Quay Sailing Club. A tour of Chichester Harbour followed with CYC’s Celtic Longboat, Cygnet, out in support. This allowed some of the Spanish guests to try their hand at the coxed 4-person Celtic.

CYC and friends in action

Back on the water in London last weekend at the Great River Race (GRR), London’s River marathon of 21.6 miles and 28 bridges, the Trainera and CYC crews did well. In a field of 270 boats from around the world, with their mixed crew of 4 women and 2 men, CYC came an impressive 12th out of 39 Celtic Longboats and 4th out of 17 mixed crews, beating several men’s crews and Welsh champions.

A spokesperson at CYC, said: “Visits like this demonstrate the true international friendship engendered by rowing. It is a sport for all ages and we welcome new members. Contact us via www.cyc.co.uk