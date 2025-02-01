Chichester youngsters celebrate Sportshall League triumph

Chichester’s juniors finished their Sussex Sportshall League campaign in fine style at Worthing by winning the competition and leaving both Brighton & Hove and Crawley in their wake.

As well as some stand-out individual performances, the result was down to great teamwork among the six age groups. Both the U15 girls and boys’ squads were far too good for their opponents but the U11s and U13s more than pulled their weight, each finishing a close second.

Match result: 1. Chichester 655 points; 2. Crawley AC 597; 3. Brighton & Hove 563; 4. Worthing Harriers 320; 5. Horsham Blue Star 309; 6. Lewes AC 251; 7. Haywards Heath 172; 8. Brighton Phoenix 27.

Under-15s

Chichester's Sportshall squad at Worthing - where they ran out winners - picture by Ian Luxford

With a well balance squad, it was no surprise Chi’s U15 boys came out on top and dominated track and field events.

Ben Stewart beat two other schools cross country medallists in the six-lap with younger brother Joe making it a clean sweep, winning the B string.

Also dropping a single point between them were Max Gayle and Ivo Edgar in the four-lap race. Edgar showed his versatility by joining up with Reuben Shewan in the standing long jump with both exceeding the 2.50m mark.

Reuben dominated the triple jump with a fine 7.68m winning effort while Gayle won the speed bounce supported by Jack Johnson with Frank James completing the team in the two-lap sprint and vertical jump.

For the U15 girls, Isla Pearson was a clear winner in the four-lap before leaving the rest behind in the speed bounce where 83 jumps in 30 seconds was 12 ahead of her rivals but eclipsed all the boys too.

On the track there were good performances from Olivia Pring and Esme Richards in the two-lap sprint while new member Olivia Czopec teamed up with Sophie Platt in the six-lap to good effect.

Kitty Goodband and Macie Ship made sure the club’s points kept flowing with their efforts in the long, triple and vertical jumps. Showing great team spirit the U15 girls finished with a resounding win the the eight-lap paarlauf by a four--second margin before running a strong Crawley quartet close in the 4 x 2 lap relay thanks to some slick baton changing.

Under-13s

The U13 squad has been improving all season and was given a fine start by Marnie Powell with a blistering sub-26-second two-lap win – she was the fastest girl and her time beat all boys’ times bar one.

Sofia Snelling ran a good B string and the combination of Olivia Pearson and Connie Jones battled hard in the four-lap race to gain good points.

In the six-lap race the Chichester duo of Maya Stair and Rebekah Jolly lined up against Brighton’s Skye Widdows, runner-up in the South of England Cross Country Championships the day before. Undaunted, the Chichester pair ran well and were well within range at the finish.

Mila Dobson, Matilda Hammond and the rest of the squad took useful points in the field events before two of the most exciting relays of the day with fast baton changes making all the difference to win the paarlauf by half a second, just missing out to Crawley in the 4 x 2 lap event.

For the U13 boys the highlight was a double win for Levi Pearce and Lucas Bulger in the six-lap race.

In good support on the track were Osian Landstrom and Reuben Hughes in the two-lap sprint while Noah Smart and Alfie Luxford combined well over four laps.

Keeping up the club’s record in the triple jump, Isaac Page leapt to a 6.47m winning jump with Hughes offering good support in the B string. Page joined Bulger in the long jump and Landstrom in the vertical jump for more good points.

Putting the icing on the cake, Luxford, usually a cross country specialist showed his versatility by adding to the club’s total with a win in the speed bounce.

The U11s also shone – we will have news of their efforts next week.