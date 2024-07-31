Chichester’s Lisa Phillips shines in Mexico

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local athlete Lisa Phillips has made waves in the international padel circuit by reaching the quarter-finals in a prestigious FIP Gold event held in Mexico.

This event is the fourth highest ranked tournament globally, and Phillips’ outstanding performance has nearly doubled her international points, propelling her to an impressive ranking to inside the top 180 in the world.

Phillips partnered with a Mexican she had never played with before. Despite the unfamiliar pairing, the duo battled their way through to the quarter-finals of the tournament before losing to a strong Spaniard and Venezuelan who had knocked out the no.2 seeds in the previous round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m thrilled with our performance in Mexico,” Phillips said. “It was a fantastic experience, and every tournament is a learning curve. I’ve worked incredibly hard to get to this point, and I believe with the right support, I can achieve my goal of breaking into the top 150”

Phillips in Mexico.

Phillips is now aiming to break into the top 150 in the world rankings by the end of the year.