Chichester’s Lisa Phillips shines in Mexico
This event is the fourth highest ranked tournament globally, and Phillips’ outstanding performance has nearly doubled her international points, propelling her to an impressive ranking to inside the top 180 in the world.
Phillips partnered with a Mexican she had never played with before. Despite the unfamiliar pairing, the duo battled their way through to the quarter-finals of the tournament before losing to a strong Spaniard and Venezuelan who had knocked out the no.2 seeds in the previous round.
“I’m thrilled with our performance in Mexico,” Phillips said. “It was a fantastic experience, and every tournament is a learning curve. I’ve worked incredibly hard to get to this point, and I believe with the right support, I can achieve my goal of breaking into the top 150”
Phillips is now aiming to break into the top 150 in the world rankings by the end of the year.
To achieve this goal, she is seeking sponsorship to support her training and participation in international tournaments. Interested sponsors can reach out to her at [email protected]
