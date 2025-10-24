Chichester’s seniors gave a good account of themselves at Goodwood in the opening Sussex Cross Country League fixture of the season – showing they were not to be outdone by their junior counterparts.

As reigning league champions, Chichester’s women started in fine style and were just edged out of top spot in Division 1 by a strong Lewes quartet.

What was remarkable about Chichester’s performance was the age of the team – which comprised three under-17s and one first year under-20, with an average age of 15 years 10 months.

As well as the individual winner, Molly Smithers, Elodie Hill finished sixth while sisters Ela and Rose Pemberton finished 16th and 28th respectively to give a team total of 51 points, just two behind Lewes and well in front of Brighton Phoenix.

Molly Smithers tackles the woods in the Sussex Cross Country League fixture | Picture: Andy Cox - AC_PHOTS

As if this was not enough for the Pemberton family, mother Lisa Pemberton was next home in 37th followed by Nicki Bulger in 63rd and Kim Nelson 76th for the B team.

Nadia Anderson in 85th had the distinction of being the first over-60 home and led in Anne-Marie Cutler in 95th and Elaine Cruttenden 96th for the C team. Sue Baker was first in the over-70 category in 104th followed by Barbara Brunsden in 110th.

The men’s 8k race started the first of the two long laps with a closely knit group of about a dozen at the head of affairs with Chichester’s Will Boutwood in a prominent position and running fluently.

Going out into the woods for a second time, Boutwood was still looking comfortable in a reduced group of four at the front of the field. In his first race back after well over a year being hampered by injury, the Chichester man hung on well for third, less than half a minute behid the winner.

Chichester's senior men at Goodwood

There was good packing behind with Michael Kwoka in 34th, under-20 Will Bailey 41st and David Lewis 42nd to give a team total of 120 points and go into the lead in Division 2 ahead of Crawley on 131 and well ahead of the rest.

There was good packing further down with a trio of over-50s in close order and leading the over-50 team race thanks to Kevan Watkins in 48th; David Veale 67th and Jason Boswell 68th.

William Howford in 79th completed the B team in a worthy sixth place in Division 2 while the C team were not far behind in 11th with Steve Davy 80th, Andrew Smith 82nd, Philip Carr 103rd and Tim Brown 104th.

There was another all-veteran D team of Dave Reading 114th, Simon Ludlam 116th, Sean Rainey 123rd and Peter Anderson 124th with reserve Colin Simmons 128th.

The next fixture in the Sussex League is at Stanmer Park, Brighton on November 8 with another chance for the top athletes to impress the county selectors before the Southern Inter-Counties in December.