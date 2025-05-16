Chichester’s young athletes shine at county track and field championships

A squad of 15 Chichester Runners athletes made quite an impression at the Sussex Track and Field Championships at Crawley – with virtually every success coming in the junior age groups.

There were personal best performances galore with the majority of the team taking advantage of their successful winter, both in cross country and also sportshall athletics.

The busiest Chichester athlete in action was U15 Reuben Shewan, who came away with a hat-trick of gold medals in the high jump long jump and triple jump as well as testing himself against the best specialist sprinters in the county.

First up was the high jump with a new best jump of 1m70 good enough for gold and a place in the UK top 10 for the season. A winning 5.45 long jump was followed by the triple jump, an event not included in league matches so less frequently attempted by U15s. Shewan need not have worried as he leapt out to a distance of 11.90 to win by over a metre, breaking the club record and propelling him up to 2nd in the UK rankings.

Some of the Chichester juniors who shone at the county championship

On equally good form was another member of the club’s talented U15s with Ivo Edgar excelling himself by coming away with golds in both 300 and 800m.

Having dipped under the 40-second barrier for the first time two weks earlier, Edgar approached the 300m with confidence. Careful to conserve energy for a final push down the finishing straight, he was well in contention coming round the top bend. Edgar used his strength to pull clear with a winning time of 38.71 seconds, a new personal best and a place just outside the UK top 20.

In the 800m the following day, after a relatively conservative opening lap of 65 seconds, a Brighton athlete made a break with 250m to go. Edgar was content to keep in touch and wait until the home straight before using his 300m speed to wear down his opponents and cross the line in a new personal best time of 2.10.4.

Making it a double win for Chichester over 300m, there was an outstanding performance by Isla Pearson in the girls’ race to knock more than a second off her winning time in her heat by recording 42.36 seconds to claim gold.

This follows Pearson’s winter season where she excelled as part of the Sussex indoor sporrtshall team which competed in the national championships.

Completing Chichester’s U15 squad at Crawley were two 1500m runners where Max Gayle broke his own fastest time for the second time this season to claim bronze in a new personal best of 4.23.5, just outside the UK top 20.

In the girls’ race, Isabella Lendrum was just outside the medals in 5th with a time of 4.54.4 – breaking the coveted five-minutesbarrier for the first time.

In the U17s there were good runs from Harry Dunne in the 800m with Dunne shaking off the effects of illness to make the final in a speedy 2.02.79 while Harry Cruttenden set a new best time of 2.12.15, just edged out of the final.

In the U20 age group there was a fine run from Will Bailey who exceeded expectations in making his final and smashing his previous best by over five seconds to record a time of 2.05.5.

In the women’s race Anya Barrett was delighted to cross the line in 2.18.23, just edged out of the medals into 4th. She repeated this placing in the 1500m the following day with another new PB of 4.54.47.

Also running in the U20 age group and showing a good turn of speed was Monty Hill with a 55.69 clocking over 400m to smash his previous best by nearly four seconds.

Two of Chichester’s top veteran distance runners came away with gold medals. James Baker has shown great form in recent weeks and lined up in the track 5000m at Crawley. Running with the seniors and other veteran age groups, Baker comfortably won his over 45 age group with a fast 16.10.5.

In the shorter 1500m, Kevan Watkins struck gold with a 4.35.8 clocking to finish second veteran overall and win his over-40 age group by a clear margin.

Also in action at Crawley were the U13s with Poppy Alden, Imogen Younghusband and Connie Jones in action for the girls and Isaac Page for the boys.

All four athletes gave a good account of them selves with Page winning both the 150m and the discus.