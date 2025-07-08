Chris Eubank's warning to Harlem revealed before first pro boxing loss against Jack Catterall

Harlem Eubank revealed that his uncle, Chris Eubank Snr, had ‘warned’ him going into a boxing match against Jack Catterall.

On Saturday, July 5, Harlem Eubank faced Jack Catterall in an all-British welterweight boxing match. Hosted at the AO Arena in Manchester.

When the fight began, Catterall was able to control the distance well and outclassed Harlem. But it was a clash of heads that caused the fight to stop prematurely. Both men suffered severe cuts, with Jack Catterall coming out the worse of the two.

At the beginning of the seventh round, doctors looked at Catterall’s cut, deeming it fine enough for him to continue to fight. Despite this, referee Bob Williams overturned the decision.

Chris Eubank Snr alongside Harlem Eubank when he defeated Tyrone McKenna on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Going to the judges’ scorecards, all three judges awarded the fight to Catterall, with scores of 69-65, 69-66, and 69-66.

After the first defeat in his professional boxing career, Harlem Eubank revealed that his uncle, Chris Eubank Snr had given him a warning going into the bout.

Harlem Eubank said: “My uncle told me (Chris Eubank) if I come here as the away fighter, I need to take it out of the judges…

“That’s what I was preparing to do, that was the game plan: make him miss and make him pay late.

"I was catching him clean towards the later rounds, and he was edging back.

"The referee took it out of my hands… I didn’t lose that fight.”

The Brighton boxer also believes that there was a level of bias towards Catterall from the commentary team.

Harlem Eubank added: “There were so-called independent commentators in his dressing room before the fight and coaching him ringside.

“I’ve not experienced something like that… Carl Frampton, I was a fan of his. I feel like I’ve been done dirty.”