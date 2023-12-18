Christmas rugby for all ages at Heath

The Heath mini bus set off from Whitemans Green in excitement for an all Sussex U21 festival, with many students home for the holidays and back in Heath colours.

Santa Fun Run saw many smiling young players at Heath. Picture: submitted

But a disappointing turnout from other Sussex clubs meant that a 23 man Heath squad ended up playing a Sussex Barbarians side featuring mainly Lewes and Uckfield players, supplemented by a couple of HHRFC plus the 1XV team captain Wilf Bridges.

Although quite even at times, Heath took their opportunities well and by half time were 36-0 up having scored 6 tries 3 of which were converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second half saw some of the older members of the Heath squad join the Barbarians as did the Lewes 1st XV team scrum half .

A much more even contest saw a final score of 41-19 with all tries on both sides scored by Heath players. Afterwards Heath U21 captain Ellis Dubois was presented with the Sussex Under 21 Challenge shield by Simon Flint of Sussex RFU.

Meanwhile Heath minis celebrated Christmas with a fund raising Santa Fun Run with many red hats and costumes on show!

It marked the end of a significant calendar year with the prospect of a new Clubhouse at Whitemans Green getting ever closer with ground preparation work underway as the Club waits for final approvals before breaking ground.