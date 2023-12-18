Christmas rugby for all ages at Heath
But a disappointing turnout from other Sussex clubs meant that a 23 man Heath squad ended up playing a Sussex Barbarians side featuring mainly Lewes and Uckfield players, supplemented by a couple of HHRFC plus the 1XV team captain Wilf Bridges.
Although quite even at times, Heath took their opportunities well and by half time were 36-0 up having scored 6 tries 3 of which were converted.
The second half saw some of the older members of the Heath squad join the Barbarians as did the Lewes 1st XV team scrum half .
A much more even contest saw a final score of 41-19 with all tries on both sides scored by Heath players. Afterwards Heath U21 captain Ellis Dubois was presented with the Sussex Under 21 Challenge shield by Simon Flint of Sussex RFU.
Meanwhile Heath minis celebrated Christmas with a fund raising Santa Fun Run with many red hats and costumes on show!
It marked the end of a significant calendar year with the prospect of a new Clubhouse at Whitemans Green getting ever closer with ground preparation work underway as the Club waits for final approvals before breaking ground.
New rugby players of all ages from Under 6 to Under 16, colts and seniors are welcome to play at Heath in the new year. Contact [email protected] for more information.