Class Cup is a thriller at Bexhill Sailing Club

Bexhill Sailing Club's Class Cup was an event of two halves, Saturday’s action being held in wet and damp with a less than predicted southerly wind and Sunday sunny but with a cold north wind.

Thankfully organisers were able to sail all four races.

The Fast Fleet was hotly contested. Eve Fifield bagged first place in a Laser Radial in races one and two, and third place in races three and four, which won her the trophy. Chris Heath was a consistent second place in all races, taking second place overall in his D-Zero.

Sam Coffey decided the Laser full rig was the way to go, which was a great call for race four, netting him first place, but fourth and fifth in the other races, so ended in third overall.

Cristina Terrazas took first place uncontested in Slow Fleet in all four races in a borrowed Comet Xtra. They are excellent boats, and Cristina enjoyed the experience, so maybe a new purchase is in the offing. Simon North won Catamaran fleet uncontested in his Dart 15.

Novice fleet had a strong showing of eight entrants. Saturday was tough, with only two Club 2000s completing the first race (Paul Andrews/James Tod and Richard Kassa/Rick Parker) and only Fraiser Tod completing the second race. Sunday's two races went much better despite the tricky northerly gusts.

Amy Hinz won the trophy in her Laser Radial, with Hugh Stephenson in second place in a full rig Laser. The partnership of Richard Kassa and James Tod took third place.

There was much celebrating on the club balcony after the competition, rounding off an excellent weekend.

Talking of celebrating, the Cadets have their Annual Awards Dinner on Thursday. Well done to all the winners this year.

Quiz night for members and their guests returns on Friday, September 26, followed by the start of the Brass Monkey series of races on Saturday and Sunday, wind and waves permitting.

If you would like to join, please check out details on the club website www.bexhillsailing.club