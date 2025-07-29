Class of 2025 draws to a close at Bexhill Sailing Club

It was the final lesson on 26th July for Bexhill Sailing Club's Learn To Sail Class of 2025. Everyone got onto the water to attempt the triangular sailing course. Some capsizes at sea, some capsizes while trying to land! The wind conditions were tricky. Great practice for our new Novices. And then the bar was open all afternoon, so there was much socialising and celebrating.

Bexhill Sailing Club members like to support relevant charities. Our second charity race of the year, in aid of Surfers Against Sewage, took place on Sunday afternoon (27th July). A gusty northerly sent us far out to sea to avoid the calm shoreline. Easy launching and landing, but lots of very changeable wind offshore. Of the 16 boats that started, 4 didn't finish the race.

We all raced as one fleet, no staggered start times, so the 1st buoy was jam-packed! A few capsizes along the route. Novice Lorna capsized while being accompanied by Sailing Instructor Tony Lane. Tony hopped up and over the boat for a 'dry capsize', and, being the gentleman that he is, scooped Lorna up out of the water. Nicely done!

Congratulations to race winner Bob Palmer is his Laser Radial, a full 2 minutes ahead of his daughter Nicola Palmer with crew Michael Copeman, second in their RS400. Third place went to James Tod (Laser Radial), a graduate from last year's Learn To Sail course. Well done everyone!

Safely ashore at the end of the Learn To Sail course

Next weekend we have the last of our Saturday Evening series races, and then the last of our Early Worm series on Sunday morning starting at 7.30am - for the early risers!

If you would like to be part of our active Club please contact [email protected]