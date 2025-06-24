Classic winners and Group 1 heavyweights feature among early entries for seven key races at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, including the £500,000 Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup and the £600,000 Group 1 Visit Qatar Nassau Stakes.

Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Group 1 – Tuesday 29 July

Nineteen runners have been entered for the two-mile Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, set to be a highlight of the festival on the opening day.

JAN BRUEGHEL trained by Aidan O’Brien, was a game winner of the Group 1 Coronation Cup at Epsom last month and headlines a strong Ballydoyle contingent that includes eight entries in total. Among them is the ultra-consistent ILLINOIS, a Galileo colt who has gone close in several top-level staying contests this season and now seeks a deserved Group 1 breakthrough in what remains a wide-open division.

See The Fire is one of the early entries to try to go one better in the Visit Qatar Nassau Stakes | Photo by Jayson Fong

DUBAI FUTURE, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, winner of the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in March, adds international strength for Godolphin, while the versatile AL RIFFA, a Group 1 winner over seven furlongs as a juvenile, could make a significant step up in trip. His second-place finish in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot hinted at both stamina and untapped potential.

One of the more eye-catching improvers is FRENCH MASTER, who steps into Group company for the first time after a brave victory in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot last week. Connections will be hoping he can continue his upward trajectory in what is a big jump in class.

This contest regularly attracts seasoned stayers, and 2025 is no exception. The hugely popular nine-year-old TRUESHAN trained by Alan King, is already a three-time Group 1 winner and victorious in this race in 2021, is set to return. He’s joined by QUICKTHORN trained by Hughie Morrison, who made all to win this race in dominant style in 2023.

With a compelling mix of proven Group 1 campaigners and fast-improving contenders, this year’s Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup is shaping up to be a vintage renewal.

Group 1 heavyweights are among early entries wanting to take the Goodwood Cup crown from the retired Kyprios | Photo by Jayson Fong

The entries come a week after the two big one-mile contests at Royal Ascot set up what looks set to be a classic renewal of the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Visit Qatar Nassau Stakes, Group 1 – Thursday 31 July

Among the headline names for the Visit Qatar Nassau Stakes on Thursday 31 July t are this year’s Group 1 Epsom Oaks heroine MINNIE HAUK and her valiant runner-up WHIRL, both trained by Aidan O’Brien. They are joined by fellow Classic winner FALLEN ANGEL, who captured the Group 1 Irish 1,000 Guineas in 2024. All three bring serious form credentials into a typically deep renewal of this prestigious fillies' contest, which has drawn 33 high-class entries.

Royal Ascot form is well represented, with a trio of recent winners pointing towards the Visit Qatar Nassau Stakes. Joseph Murphy’s CERCENE, the authoritative winner of the Group 1 Coronation Stakes, could make her first start over 10 furlongs, while O’Brien’s GARDEN OF EDEN showed stamina and class to take the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes. Goodwood scorer CRIMSON ADVOCATE, trained by John and Thady Gosden, added further black type for owners Wathnan Racing when impressing in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes over seven furlongs - the in-form operation looks set to target further success at Goodwood after a stellar Royal Meeting.

Last year’s Visit Qatar Nassau Stakes runner-up SEE THE FIRE trained by Andrew Balding has taken her form to a new level in 2025. She powered home by 12 lengths in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes at York before a bold third-place finish against the colts in the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, a performance that marks her as a major contender this time around.

Cheveley Park Stud’s ESTRANGE (David O’Meara) also warrants respect. The progressive filly made it three on the bounce with an emphatic four-length success in the G3 Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes and looks ready to tackle Group 1 company.

France may be represented by Gavin Hernon’s DARE TO DREAM, a Group 3 winner who continues to build her profile on home soil.

HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes Group 2 – Tuesday 29 July

Run over seven furlongs, the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes blends speed and stamina in one of the festival’s most competitive Group 2s. Defending champion AUDIENCE trained by John & Thady Gosden, bids for back-to-back victories but will likely face stern opposition from dual winner KINROSS trained by Ralph Beckett, who took this prize in 2021 and 2023.

KIND OF BLUE, a Group 1 Champion Sprint winner, could make his seven-furlong debut here as trainer James Fanshawe looks to reignite his campaign following a modest seasonal return.

Group 2 Duke of Cambridge winner CRIMSON ADVOCATE trained by John and Thady Gosden also holds an entry and adds intrigue as she potentially steps into mixed company depending on which engagement connections decide to take up.

COSMIC YEAR trained by Harry Charlton, was an eye-catcher in pattern company this season including second in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, continues to shape like a horse ready to land a major prize.

King George Qatar Stakes Group 2 – Friday 1 August

A lightning-fast five-furlong dash, the King George Qatar Stakes regularly attracts top sprinters from Britain and abroad and this year looks no different. This year’s 34 entries are headlined by TIME FOR SANDALS trained by Harry Eustace, winner of the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup, who may test her speed over a furlong shorter. GET IT, trained by George Baker, successful at the Qatar Goodwood Festival last season in the Coral Stewards’ Cup, could return off the back of a commanding Wokingham win at Royal Ascot.

BELIEVING, trained by George Boughey, landed the Group1 Al Quoz Sprint earlier this season and now bids for a final Group race triumph before retiring from the track, with the added intrigue of already being in foal to Frankel. Global flair is added in the shape of ASFOORA, the Australian flyer who was narrowly denied in this race last year following her Royal Ascot victory.

Entries have also been revealed for the Group 2 Qatar Lillie Langtry as well as two major handicaps of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, 106 contenders have been entered in the Coral Stewards’ Cup and 90 in the Coral Golden Mile. The weights will be published for both handicap races on Wednesday 2 July.