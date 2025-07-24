Classic success at Le Mans as Padmore makes the podium

The Le Mans Classic is one of the largest historic racing festivals on the calendar.

It’s one that drivers look forward to, with cars being grouped into classes according to age and type and taking part in races that include daylight and night time – in keeping with the spirit of the famous 24hrs races for current cars.

This year, Horsham’s Nick Padmore was there for the Crowne Racing team, sharing the driving duties of their Lola T292 Ford 2ltr sports car and their AC Cobra 289SL with Tony Sinclair, who owns the team and runs the cars on behalf of Grant Reid, who owns them.

The pair enjoyed a very successful weekend, with most achieved with the Lola. They qualified 4th (2nd row) out of the huge 84-car grid and in the first race Sinclair had slipped to 9th before pitting to hand the car over to Padmore who resumed 10th.

Nick Padmore at speed at night in the Cobra

He gradually picked off his rivals to run 6th by the start of the last lap and gained three more places during that lap to claim an excellent 3rd overall and a class victory. That resulted in a memorable first visit to the podium celebrations at Le Mans for Padmore.

In race two they secured 5th overall and 3rd in class. Adding the two results together gave them 3rd overall, while on the Performance Index they rated 2nd.

With the Cobra they started 14th in race one on a grid of 82 cars but raced to a fine 7th overall, while race two saw them finish 10th.

In race three they were unlucky as the race was red-flagged soon after their pitstop which left them in 33rd in the results, denying Padmore the chance to climb the order during his stint.

Nick Padmore at Le Mans, in the Lola

Next up for Padmore will be the Imola Classic at the end of July, another big Historic Racing event. This event is on the Imola Circuit in Italy that hosts the San Marino F1 Grand Prix.

It is a challenging circuit and one that Padmore has previously raced at, though several years ago. He will be racing both of the above cars, plus the Porsche 959 and BMW 635CSi that he races for TFT Racing – so a busy and varied weekend.

The following weekend will see Padmore at Brands Hatch for the Mini Festival, where he will be racing the historic Mini Cooper S in the Sanwa Trophy races.