Close game for Lancing bowlers

Adur League, Friday, August 2, was played at home at Lancing Bowling Club against Southwick Park.

This was a close game, winning two triples and drawing one. The overall score 61-59 7-5 League points to Southwick Park

On Saturday 3rd a friendly game against Woodingdean resulted in high scores with both clubs. Well done to Sandra Dunnion who did a grand job conducting the Captain of the Day for the first time. Lancing winning three of the four triples, Alan and Pat Wadey with Geoff Knight getting the top score for Lancing. 32-4.

Dave Nevell, Steve Bennett, and Len Ashby, 34-4 was top team for Woodingdean. Overall, a nice friendly afternoon with the final overall score 84-62-ton Lancing

Lancing Bowling Club Top Team.

Adur Top Team took place on Sunday, August 4, an annual event held at Southwick and Southwick Park Bowling Clubs.

Adur clubs that take part are Lancing, Shoreham, Southwick, Southwick Park. Thanks to John English for managing the Adur Top Team Competitions. The requirement for entry is 18 players, six ladies,12 men. These play a mixture of disciplines, Men and Ladies Pairs, Mixed Triples, Open Rinks, throughout the day.

The initial management was thanks to Adam Woodroffe getting the members to play and further thanks to Alan Bailey doing an excellent job managing the day for Lancing players.

Well done, to all who took part. Sandra Dunnion and Julia Knight won the ladies pairs. Lancing also won the overall Ladies Pairs, which included Kath Byrnes and Jayne Thomas, Jan Hawkins, and Karen Watson, two new members who have only played bowls for a brief period but were kind enough to take part.

Roy Waddup, Jayne Thomas, Amin Ferdowsian won the Mixed Triples. Southwick won the day with Lancing in second place losing narrowly by two points after a recount.

On Wednesday 7th the Brodie Tray Lancing against Goring Manor took place.

Both teams played well and was inevitable that points were going to be tight. The Brodie Tray field one Rink, two Triples and one Pair. The Rink skipped by Keith Stainer, pressurised from the fifth end was all Lancing, winning 19-14.

One Triple skipped by Chris Byrnes was a close game losing 16-20. The other triple was the top team with Les Koroknai, Chris Stevens and a new club bowler Walter Gwelpa winning 26-9. The Pairs unfortunately had a hard game losing 12-25. Overall score 73-68 6-4 league points to Lancing.

Stracey Shield game against Tarring Priory on Thursday 8th began with a trickle of rain and ending up a downpour, thus being able to use the rule, all rinks to play 12 ends for a result.

As most players were very wet, it was great to get into the clubhouse for refreshments and have a laugh with a very friendly Tarring Priory team with Phil Hillsden and Prof, Captains of the Day leading the way.

Result was a comfortable win for Tarring, 52-36 with 8-2 League points.