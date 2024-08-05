Close games for the Billingshurst Bowlers

Billingshurst Bowlers welcomed their good friends from the Sutton Bowling Club to their green on a very warm and humid evening. This match is always played in a very good spirit with friendly banter on both sides.

After just five ends the visitors were in control with a seven-shot lead, however by the halfway point the home side had reduced this to three.

The match continued to be very close and by the fifteenth end the Sutton team still had the three-shot advantage. Although scoring a four on the penultimate end on the Captain’s rink, it was not quite enough to reduce the deficit. Billingshurst 39, Sutton 40.

Billingshurst Bowlers played in the local derby against a very strong Horsham side away at their Pondtail Road green. On a damp and overcast afternoon it was the home side that quickly took the lead and at the halfway point were some nineteen shots ahead.

As the match moved into the second half Billingshurst started to reduce the deficit, but it was not to be, and Horsham won by eight shots. Horsham 67, Billingshurst 59.

Billingshurst welcomed the team from the Downsman Club based in Crawley to their green in the third and final match of the week.

After the normal warm welcome the game began, with the away side quickly establishing a lead of eight shots after five ends.

However at the break for tea and refreshments it was the home side that went in one shot ahead. Over the years this match has always been close with only a few shots between the two teams at the end. This game kept to the script and it was the home side that ran out winners by eleven shots Billingshurst 69, Downsman 58.