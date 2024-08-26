Closely contested match for Marine Garden bowlers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The friendly match at Norfolk saw Marine Gardens winning 3 games to 2 but losing the overall score 73-71.

This was a closely contested match played in challenging, windy conditions.

Bob Cole, Rob Hurst, Ken Leadbeater and Rod Smith almost got Marine Gardens back on level terms with a 20-10 win. This was a prelude to the Finals also played in challenging conditions. Indeed play on Saturday was delayed until Sunday, The results are as follows:-

Men's Championship Singles: Winner - Tim Baldwin 21, runner-up Ken Leadbeater 19.

Ladies Championship Singles: Winner Angela Neale 21, runner-up Jenny Ashton 9.

Men's Championship Pairs: Winners Norman Deegan/Leon White 23, runners-up Mark Berrimam/Clive Wootton 10.

Ladies Championship Pairs: Winners Betty Stevenson/Anne Knight 20, runners-up Liz Baldwin/Jane McHugh 17.

Junior Cup: Winner Clive Wootton 22, runner-up John Hoskins 14.

Stan Wheeler Cup: Winner Bob Cole 12, runner-up Perry Cairns 10.

Veterans Cup: Winner Ivan Godsmark 19, runner-up Duncan Gayler 2.

100-Up: Winner Ivan Godsmark 100, runner-up Bob Cole 80.

2-Woods Yardstick:Winner Ivan Godsmark 13, runner-up Bob Cole12.

Handicap Singles: Winner Tim Baldwin 19, runner-up Rod Smith 15.

Handicap(drawn) Pairs: Winners Norman Deegan/Gerry Perch 15, runners-up Keith White/ Terry Ashley 13.

Mixed Pairs: Winners Norman Deegab/Jill Colbourn 20, runners-up Brian Saunders/Jenny Ashman 10.

Congratulations to all who took part in the competitions and thanks to those who officiated. Particular thanks to the joint Competition Secretaries, Angela Neale and Pamela Chambers.