Club commodore takes the series

Fourteen Lasers, seven Toppers and two Buzzes sailed in the final races of the Early Summer Series at Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club.

Winds were a steady force four from the south west, building slightly across the three races.

There was much to play for in Laser fleet with the top spot open to a number of competitors depending on the outcome of the day’s racing.

Commodore Matthew Wiseman had completed back to back wins in the previous four races and could snatch the Series with a similar performance.

In the first race, Hugh Ashford held on to a good start to see off Wiseman but in the second Wiseman led throughout to win the race and with it the series.

Previous leader, Chris Bennett, was pushed into second overall and Melanie Clark was third.

In the General Handicap Fleet, Juan Ces, took to the water in his new Buzz.

Sailing single handedly in a double-handed boat was always going to put him at a disadvantage but he was a welcome addition to the fleet of Buzz dinghies at the club, which now stands at three.

Points on the day went to Philip andTristan Blurton (Buzz) and the Series overall to Richard and Sue Morley (Buzz). Amongst the Toppers, youth sailor Dexter Dewsbery won their race.

The final race of the day (Early Summer Sovereign Handicap) was for boats of all classes. The Blurton’s Buzz led throughout and, despite a capsize towards the end, managed to hold on for line honours.

With handicaps applied, Melanie Clark (Laser 4.7) was the winner and Chris Bennett took the Series overall.