Collyer's basketball team bounce back to winning ways
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coach Dom Evans, regarding by many as one of the top up and coming coaches in college basketball, was delighted: “The intensity and execution on display today was outstanding from Collyer’s. Brockenhurst have real quality, so our side had to dig deep. I’m incredibly proud of the group and confident we can finish the season strongly.”
The Collyer’s team comprised: James Byrne, Yoki Dioso, Jia Xian Luo, Malachi Mungwira, Ali Noui; Ed Robinson, Alan Roy Paloothanam, Jude Shaw, and Dylan Siage.
Collyer’s Head of Sports Academy, John Burroughs, said: “Colossal congratulations to the men’s basketball team on this victory. The CBL is a hugely competitive, high-quality league, so to be winning at this level is an incredible achievement.”