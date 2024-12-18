Collyer's derby basketball double!

TWO WINS ON THE BOUNCE AGAINST WORTHING

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the College Basketball League (CBL), Collyer’s men’s team beat a strong Worthing College side 96-92 in a thrilling encounter at the Cowley Sports Hall. It completed a first ever derby double over their West Sussex rivals, after a 68-58 win at Worthing earlier in the season.

The victory has cemented the leading sixth form college’s excellent start to the new CBL 3 South West campaign. Collyer’s are now fourth in the table, having won 4 and lost 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collyer’s Dom Evans, regarded by many in college basketball as one the top up and coming young coaches in England, was thrilled: "The group work well as a team and have bought into new ideas, methods and attention to detail this season. Worthing are quality and today’s derby double was a statement win. The game was absolute box office, with massive skill, bravery, and intensity on display from both these talented sides.”

Collyer’s men’s team beat a strong Worthing College side 96-92.

John Burroughs, Collyer’s Head of Sports Academy said: “What an incredible start to the season! A derby double over Worthing is unheard of – this group are breaking new ground. Everyone within the Sports Academy is absolutely buzzing – colossal congratulations to Coach Evans and these talented players.”