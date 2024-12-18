Collyer's derby basketball double!

TWO WINS ON THE BOUNCE AGAINST WORTHING

In the College Basketball League (CBL), Collyer’s men’s team beat a strong Worthing College side 96-92 in a thrilling encounter at the Cowley Sports Hall. It completed a first ever derby double over their West Sussex rivals, after a 68-58 win at Worthing earlier in the season.

The victory has cemented the leading sixth form college’s excellent start to the new CBL 3 South West campaign. Collyer’s are now fourth in the table, having won 4 and lost 3.

Collyer’s Dom Evans, regarded by many in college basketball as one the top up and coming young coaches in England, was thrilled: "The group work well as a team and have bought into new ideas, methods and attention to detail this season. Worthing are quality and today’s derby double was a statement win. The game was absolute box office, with massive skill, bravery, and intensity on display from both these talented sides.”

John Burroughs, Collyer’s Head of Sports Academy said: “What an incredible start to the season! A derby double over Worthing is unheard of – this group are breaking new ground. Everyone within the Sports Academy is absolutely buzzing – colossal congratulations to Coach Evans and these talented players.”

