Collyer's go top after 'Quins derby' thriller
Head of Collyer’s Sports Academy, John Burroughs, was thrilled: “Both colleges are working in partnership with Harlequins RFC, so the game is now effectively a derby.
"Our new coaching team of Pat Viol and Rob Voller are having a massively positive impact on this talented group of players, who are drawn to our rugby academy from schools across the south-east. This vital away win puts us top of the league, with four wins from four matches, so I am absolutely delighted!”
Relentless intensity, brave defence, and team tries finished off by Ellis Long, Will Tierney, and Lewis Ryan helped Collyer’s secure a memorable victory.
Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “We deservedly just got over the line in a tight derby. Congratulations to Pat, Rob, and this talented and hard-working group.”