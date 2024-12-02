Collyer's go top after 'Quins derby' thriller

This week Collyer’s men’s rugby beat Godalming College 19-14, in a thrilling Surrey Sixth Form League encounter.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Head of Collyer’s Sports Academy, John Burroughs, was thrilled: “Both colleges are working in partnership with Harlequins RFC, so the game is now effectively a derby.

"Our new coaching team of Pat Viol and Rob Voller are having a massively positive impact on this talented group of players, who are drawn to our rugby academy from schools across the south-east. This vital away win puts us top of the league, with four wins from four matches, so I am absolutely delighted!”