Collyer's go top after 'Quins derby' thriller

By Becky Bourn
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:07 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 12:12 BST

This week Collyer’s men’s rugby beat Godalming College 19-14, in a thrilling Surrey Sixth Form League encounter.

Head of Collyer’s Sports Academy, John Burroughs, was thrilled: “Both colleges are working in partnership with Harlequins RFC, so the game is now effectively a derby.

"Our new coaching team of Pat Viol and Rob Voller are having a massively positive impact on this talented group of players, who are drawn to our rugby academy from schools across the south-east. This vital away win puts us top of the league, with four wins from four matches, so I am absolutely delighted!”

Relentless intensity, brave defence, and team tries finished off by Ellis Long, Will Tierney, and Lewis Ryan helped Collyer’s secure a memorable victory.

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “We deservedly just got over the line in a tight derby. Congratulations to Pat, Rob, and this talented and hard-working group.”

