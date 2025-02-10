Collyer's men's hockey team win Sussex county championships
After a 2-1 win over Hurst, Collyer’s drew 2-2 with Lancing then won 1-0 in what was effectively the decider against Seaford.
John Burroughs, Collyer’s Head of Sports Academy and hockey coach, was thrilled: “Harry Bubb scored a worldie in our win over Seaford – a reverse hit whilst falling over, having beaten four players, he still managed to score in the bottom right corner.
"Each game was a thrilling encounter and the whole team were unbelievable.”
Collyer’s finished top of the group with seven points, Seaford second with six.
John Burroughs added: “All within the Collyer’s Sports Academy could not be prouder of this group, who now progress to regional round, against winners from Kent and Surrey, in early March.”
Collyer’s Vice Principal (Pastoral) Andrea John said: “Enormous congratulations! The Collyer’s men’s and women’s hockey goes from strength to strength, and we continue to attract quality players from schools across the region.”