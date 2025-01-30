Collyer's netballers enjoy thriller against Strodes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Collyer’s team comprised: Amelie Dale, Amber Francis, Romany Ghibaldan, Edie Howell, Evie Jeffrey; Jade Kremnitzer, Anya Masterson, Isobel Morton, Evie Riley, Jess Smith, Anya Swann and Isla Widdows.
Although in September the team triumphed at Strodes winning by 30 goals, the visitors set out with determination and victory in their sights. They closed down Collyer’s early four-goal lead to level 10-10 after the second quarter.
However, Collyer’s valiantly fought back with a particularly outstanding performance from the defence. The team intercepted Strodes play, scoring more goals, and stole the victory when it mattered.
Co-captain Jade Kremnitzer said: “It was a difficult match. Their defence was really good, but our defence played exceptionally.”
Strodes named player of the match as Collyer’s centre Evie Riley.