Collyer's netballers enjoy thriller against Strodes

By Zoe Neal
Contributor
Published 30th Jan 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 15:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Collyer’s College’s netball second team hosted Strodes College and after an intense four quarters, the Collyers girls came out on top with a final score of 21-19.

The Collyer’s team comprised: Amelie Dale, Amber Francis, Romany Ghibaldan, Edie Howell, Evie Jeffrey; Jade Kremnitzer, Anya Masterson, Isobel Morton, Evie Riley, Jess Smith, Anya Swann and Isla Widdows.

Although in September the team triumphed at Strodes winning by 30 goals, the visitors set out with determination and victory in their sights. They closed down Collyer’s early four-goal lead to level 10-10 after the second quarter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Collyer’s valiantly fought back with a particularly outstanding performance from the defence. The team intercepted Strodes play, scoring more goals, and stole the victory when it mattered.

Collyer's netball second teamCollyer's netball second team
Collyer's netball second team

Co-captain Jade Kremnitzer said: “It was a difficult match. Their defence was really good, but our defence played exceptionally.”

Strodes named player of the match as Collyer’s centre Evie Riley.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice