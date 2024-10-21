Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the College Basketball League (CBL), Collyer’s men’s team beat a strong Worthing College side 68-58 in a thrilling encounter at the Lancing Leisure Centre last week.

Collyer’s started the game quickly, limiting Worthing to long range shots and no offensive rebounds. Collyer’s were narrowly down at half-time but remained within striking distance. In the second half the team demonstrated unbelievable determination to win the game and left nothing on the court.

The Final score was 68-58 to Collyer’s as they ran in as deserved winners. The victory has given the leading sixth form college’s side an excellent start to the new CBL 3 South West campaign.

COLLYER’S ROCK WORTHING

Collyer’s Dom Evans, widely regarded as one the top up and coming young coaches in college basketball, was delighted: "The boys have been training incredibly hard and have really bought into becoming a better team this year. The group were just indefatigable today. Massive intensity, bravery, but calm and precise in key moments.

“This calibre of win against a top side like Worthing College is a great start, but the hard work has only just begun. The focus has already moved on to our matchup against Brighton and Hove Sixth Form College (BHASVIC) at home next week. It’s going to be epic!”

The Collyer’s team comprised: James Ahonaruogho-Brodie, Marco Chan, Jack Charman, Anashe Chiware, Noah Germain; Denhil Montilla, Malachi Mungwira, Ed Robinson, Jude Shaw; Tommy Shaw, and Dylan Siage.

John Burroughs, Collyer’s Head of Sports Academy said: “Everyone within the Sports Academy is buzzing about netting this win. Congratulations to Dom Evans and these players, who have joined us from schools right across the region. What an incredible start to the season!