Collyer's students to hit the international hockey stage
Collyer’s Head of Sports Academy and Hockey Coach John Burroughs was thrilled: “Poppy, Ben and Harry’s England Association of Colleges’ selections are richly deserved. When you mix off-the-scale talent with sheer hard work, this is what happens!”
Forthcoming matches in the January-July series will include England taking on British Universities, Wales, and Scotland.
Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Collyer’s, Horsham and Sussex should be extremely proud of Poppy, Ben, and Harry’s international call-ups. They are hockey royalty at Collyer’s!”
Burroughs added: “Massive congratulations to these outstanding athletes and enormous thanks to their coaches, families, friends and support networks, who have helped them on their pathways to international recognition.”