Collyer's students to hit the international hockey stage

By Becky Bourn
Contributor
Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 18:59 BST
Following trials at Wrekin College in Telford, Collyer’s student Poppy Woods has been selected for the England Women’s colleges hockey squad, while Harry Bubb and Ben Humphreys have been called up to the England Men’s side.

Collyer’s Head of Sports Academy and Hockey Coach John Burroughs was thrilled: “Poppy, Ben and Harry’s England Association of Colleges’ selections are richly deserved. When you mix off-the-scale talent with sheer hard work, this is what happens!”

Forthcoming matches in the January-July series will include England taking on British Universities, Wales, and Scotland.

Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Collyer’s, Horsham and Sussex should be extremely proud of Poppy, Ben, and Harry’s international call-ups. They are hockey royalty at Collyer’s!”

Students Poppy Woods, Harry Bubb and Ben HumphreyssStudents Poppy Woods, Harry Bubb and Ben Humphreyss
Burroughs added: “Massive congratulations to these outstanding athletes and enormous thanks to their coaches, families, friends and support networks, who have helped them on their pathways to international recognition.”

