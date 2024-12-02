Collyer's win national stadium clash

Hockey team beats Hills Road Cambridge.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Ben Humphreys and Harry Bubb (2) secured a 3-1 win for Collyer’s against a strong Hills Road Cambridge side at the Lee Valley National Hockey Stadium this week.

The win moves the men’s hockey team into the quarter finals of the Association of Colleges competition, where they will meet Peter Symonds College, Winchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach John Burroughs was delighted: “This was a statement win against tough opposition. The team played with great courage, intensity, and skill.”

Harry Bubb scored twice in a thrilling encounter.

Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) Rob Hussey said: “The Collyer’s community could not be prouder of the exploits of our men’s hockey team in this national competition.”

Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “The Lee Valley National Hockey Stadium was a fitting venue for such a high-quality clash. Huge congratulations to coach Burroughs and the team on their success.

“Collyer’s men’s and women’s hockey is enjoying a golden generation, attracting quality players from schools across the region. The future looks bright.”