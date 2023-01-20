Bognor RFC held an inaugural colts transition evening to recognise the special achievements of their under-18 players and officially welcome them into the senior section of the club.

The event was well-attended by players, coaches and parents to witness the 22 colts who have already qualified to play senior rugby being presented, by chairman Liam Bennett, with a signed certificate and a personalised kitbag.

Many of them have already made their debuts for the 2nd XV and several have gone on to taste 1st team league rugby.

Karl Flinn, who is head coach of both the Colts and the 1st XV, is aware of the fine balancing act needed.

Bognor RFC colts at their transistion evening

The aim is to ensure that the youngsters are continuing to develop as players within a highly skilled under-18 environment on Sundays, while being eased them into senior rugby on Saturdays, when they do not have a league match the following day.

Results suggest that he is succeeding on both counts: the Colts are currently joint top of Hampshire Division 1 while the 1st XV lie in second place in Hampshire Counties 2.

Four of Bognor’s Colts represented Hampshire against Kent last weekend – Oliver Mitchell, Bradley Caparo, Jackson Voigt, Oliver Fuller.

Meanwhile, this coming weekend, Bognor 1st XV travel to top-of-the table New Milton, while the Colts entertain Alton. If results go their way, both teams could be sitting proudly at the top of their respective leagues by the end of Sunday afternoon.

