Come and support the Bognor Regis Baseball Club

The Bognor Regis Baseball Club is a small amateur sports club, playing at our home grounds at King George V Rec, in Felpham. We originally started training in 2024, with a small number of 7 players.

After a year of training, we decided to join the British Baseball Federation Single A division for the next Baseball season in 2025. Now, halfway through the Baseball season, we have over 25 members at the club.

The team "The Bognor Cobras" has excelled, winning all 9 of 12 games so far, with only 3 losses, putting us 2nd in our league.

We face our East Sussex Rivals, the Brighton Jets at our next home game on Sunday, 15th, which will be at King George V Rec, with the first game starting at 12 pm and the second at 2.30 pm.

So why not come down and support your local Baseball team?

Go Bognor Cobras!

1 . Contributed Pitcher Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Bognor Cobras Photo: Submitted

