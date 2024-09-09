Comeback kings and queens star at Worthing Pavilion's outdoor finals weekend

A packed schedule of thrilling outdoor finals at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club finished in glorious and unexpected sunshine, to the delight of players and spectators who had endured a cool and wet start to the weekend. Helen Beale began strongly in the final of the ladies' championship singles, leading 8-3 after seven ends.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Pearson took the next five to go five shots clear and finished with a flourish to win 21-12.

The lead changed four times in the men's championship singles as first Mark Strong and then Jonathan Smith gained the advantage. After 23 ends they were all square before a two, three finish from Strong earned him the title by 22 shots to 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Dunk produced an epic comeback in the Warwick Davis plate. He was 19-9 down against Keith Wadhams, who needed only two more shots for victory. Dunk overhauled him by scoring four, one, three, three, one to win 21-19.

Tell us your club news.

In the ladies' silver kitty, Brigitte Addison and Ange Gatland provided another exciting contest. Gatland surged into an early lead and was 11-4 up before Addison reeled off eight ends on the trot, eventually winning 16-12. Leah Hawkins and Strong trailed with five ends to go in the mixed pairs championship but took them all to win 15-10 against Sue Pearson and Russ Doherty.

Hawkins and Strong collected a second title in the Aussie pairs, though this time they had to start with a seven-shot deficit on handicap against the same opponents. When Pearson and Doherty took the first end they went 9-0 up. That advantage was steadily reduced until the 12th end, where they dropped a five and were headed for the first time. They eventually lost 23-19.

Doherty and Jeremy Simpson contested the 100 Up final, which could hardly have been closer. It went all the way to the 20th end, with Simpson finishing strongly to register a 103-97 win despite trailing after 17 ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only a single shot separated the finalists in the ladies' championship pairs. Julie Woods and Ann Button seemed to be heading for a straightforward victory when they scored a seven to go 13-3 up. But Chris Cheeseman and Helen Beale responded with great determination, cutting the deficit to two shots with one end to play. Woods and Button restricted their rivals to one shot, earning a 17-16 win.

Alan Cheeseman quickly went four up in the Young at Heart final. Warwick Davis turned the tables by taking the next five ends and after 24 ends of a marathon battle the score was 19-19. Cheeseman drew two shots on the next end to take the title.

Nour Dissem led from the start against Simon Ritter in the men's silver jack and was 17-11 up in pursuit of the 21 shots needed for victory. Although the gap narrowed, Dissem was still 18-16 ahead and holding the three for victory when Ritter nicked the 21st end thanks to a lucky wick with the eighth wood. He suddenly found his form and took the next two ends for a 22-18 victory.

The series of comeback triumphs continued in the open handicap singles, with Simon Davey starting five shots down to George Rhodes. The final was all square after seven ends. Rhodes pulled three shots clear but was powerless to resist a winning surge by his rival, who finished with a four and a three to take the title 21-15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davey had further success in the men's championship pairs, skipping his father, Colin, to a 22-6 victory against Doherty and Mick Patching. The Daveys led from the start and scored 15 shots between the ninth and 14th ends for an emphatic win.

Simon Davey collected his third title in the men's triples, skipping his father and Jamie Dunk against Strong's triple of Doherty and Patching. A four on the fifth end gave Dunk and the Daveys a cushion they never relinquished in a 17-11 win.

The mixed triples proved a bridge too far for Simon Davey, who skipped George Rhodes and Ann Button against Dave Richardson's team of Sue Gubbins and Alan Vidler. After 15 of the 18 ends in a low-scoring the teams were tied 10-10. The three singles Richardson scored at the death were enough for a 13-10 win.

After losing five finals, Doherty showed the value of persistence in the open handicap drawn pairs. He and partner Barry Balchin scored an early four against Tommy Walker and Roger Dutton but then dropped two consecutive threes as their opponents fought back. A second four and a five by Balchin and Doherty eventually secured victory 22-12.

Pavilion's outdoor finals weekend was organised superbly by Alan Vidler and Jamie Dunk, while the indefatigable Bennie Bennett was on hand throughout to umpire proceedings with clarity and precision.