Commodore battles for top spot
The current club Commodore, Matthew Wiseman, is looking for another Series win but other sailors are not prepared to step aside without resistance.
The first race of the day went to the senior sailor on the water, Roy Sandford (Laser) who played the tide and tacking angles to best advantage to push Hugh Ashford (Laser Radial) into second and Wiseman (Laser Radial) into third.
In the second race, Wiseman found his way through for a win and Ashford was further down the fleet, just hanging on to his overall Series' lead by a single point ahead of Wiseman.
With 15 Laser sailors competing on the water, space on the starting line and at the marks was often tight; boats jostled each other and sailors called for rights.
Such was the commotion on the start line of the first race that it was restarted after too many boats jumped the line. Racing was calmer in the General Handicap Fleet where Rupert Bozeat & Kate Moores (Tasar) won both their races to move them up to second in the series behind Richard & Sue Morley (Buzz).
In the Topper fleet, it was two straight wins for Max Cholerton, which moved him up to second overall behind Heidi Wunshe. The wind began to die for the third race of the day, the Sovereign Handicap. Three boats finished a shortened race before the breeze faded completely.
First place went to Chris Bennett (Lasar). Sergio Velluti (Laser Radial) was second and Mat Windley (Laser) was third.
