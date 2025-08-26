Commodore Wiseman leads the way at Hastings & St Leonards

Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club held a successful Sea Week with the club open every day for sailing and social activities, as well as two days of racing over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Sea Week Series of six races, in generally brisk, gusty conditions, was won by the club’s commodore, Matthew Wiseman (Laser Radial).

And on the final day of Sea Week, a three race regatta was won by a former commodore of the club, Andy Francis (Laser). Francis had hardly sailed at the club this season but he had lost none of his skills in gusty, shifty conditions, winning each of the races as if he had never been off the water. The Sea Week Tiddler's Nip competition for youth sailors was won by Kit Watson.

The final two races of the Late Summer Series were held on Sunday. Twenty-one boats competed in initially force three south-easterly winds that died away during the second race.

Commodore Matthew Wiseman, winner of the Sea Week Series and Late Summer Series

Hugh Ashford (Laser) was leading the Laser Handicap Fleet competition at the beginning of the day and was first into clear air at the start of the day's racing. However, an error at the leeward mark saw other sailors cut inside him and pull ahead.

Matthew Wiseman was one of them who sailed on to win. Chris Bennett (Laser) sailed a faultless second race to finish well clear of the rest of the fleet, pushing Wiseman and Ashford into second and third respectively. Despite Bennett's win, the day’s results were still enough for Matthew Wiseman to pip Hugh Ashford overall, and take victory in the series as a whole; Ashford was second and Melanie Clark third.

In the General Handicap Fleet, a boat problem prevented Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) from competing and, with it, their chance to challenge Richard and Sue Morley for the Series. The Morleys won both the days races ahead of Brian & Max Cholerton (Merlin Rocket) who were second in each race. The Morleys (Buzz) won the series overall with Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) second and Juan Ces (RS 100) third.

Maurice & Janey Nash (Dart 16) won the Catamaran Handicap Fleet series. On Bank Holiday Monday the club held a Pursuit Race, a format where slower boats start first and faster boats later; the boat at the front at the end of an hour is the winner. Philip Blurton & Sergio Velluti (Hartley) raced the slowest boat in the fleet and held off the chasing fleet until the final seven minutes when Bijan Rafraf (Laser) sailed past to win, followed by Matthew & John Wiseman (Dart 16) in second and Said Toubi (Laser Radial) third.

Boats manœuvre before a race start

Rafraf also won the second race of the day which was the more usual format of all boats starting together and applying boat handicaps to finishing times. As the club looks ahead to its autumn racing, it can reflect on a summer of plenty of sailing opportunities and high numbers of boats out on the water. September will also see a new group of sailors starting their sail training course.