Commodore Wiseman wins and Storm Ashley stops the fun

Nineteen sailors registered for the Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club Topper Open, however, with large waves crashing on the shore, the event was abandoned despite two postponements in the hope that conditions might improve.

For sailors used to lake sailing, the breaking waves of a coastal sailing event provided the chance for fun at the water’s edge before packing up and heading for home.

The final races of the club’s Autumn Series were scheduled for the next day but storm Ashley kept everyone on shore. The Autumn Series was, therefore, completed on results from the previous weekend’s races that were sailed in light northwesterly winds. The first race went to Matt Wiseman (Laser Radial), ahead of the his rival for the top spot, Hugh Ashford (Laser), second, and Chris Bennett (Laser), third.

The wind was ebbing away and Race Officer, Margaret Blurton, quickly started the second race in the hope of completing another race before the wind died completely. Boats started in close proximity and in the light airs floated around the first legs of the course as a group, making for difficult mark rounding; sailors tried hard to avoid penalties by touching other boats or hitting the buoys but there were the inevitable shouts for space and rights over fellow competitors.

Winner of the Autumn Series, Commodore Matt Wiseman

Positions began to change frequently as parts of the course picked up a channel of wind while boats a few metres away came to a standstill. Shortened course was signalled for the tail enders after three laps with those at the front already underway for their fourth.

As the final lap progressed the puffs of breeze all but died and final positions were a combination of skill, and a fair amount of luck, depending on where the wind decided to blow. John Wiseman (Laser Radial) scored a first, ahead of his son Matt in second and Said Toubi (Laser), third.

Winner of the series overall was Commodore Matt Wiseman; Hugh Ashford was second and Chris Bennett third. Philip and Tristan Blurton (Buzz) won the series in the General Handicap Fleet and Maurice and Janey Nash were winners in the Catamaran Fleet. The club’s Winter Series begins this weekend before the sailing season comes to a close in mid December.