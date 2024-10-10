Competition season off with a bang for Uckfield Gymnastic Club
It was a considerable challenge having the two competitions in close succession but our wonderful gymnasts handled the challenge with positivity and mental resilience to gain fantastic results.
Sussex Championships
Copper 2012/2010
Amber Skye Mullett age 12 1st Sussex Champion
Edith Edwards age 12 5th
Copper 2015/2013
Demi Williams age 11 3rd
Mabel Brook age 9 5th
Bronze 2012/2011
Havana Buonassisi-Small age 12 2nd
Bronze 2009/2008
Mae Tattam age 15 4th
Silver 10hrs+
Cressida Dascombe age 13 3rd
Marissa Foord age 16 4th
Gold
Layla Grayling age 17 1st Sussex Champion
Elissa Parris age 15 2nd
Rosie Cornwell age 15 4th
Senior FIG
Macey Davis age 16 1st Sussex Champion Vault 1st Bars 1st Beam 1st Floor 1st
South East Regional Championships
Copper 2012+ and 2015/2013
Amber Sky Mullett age 12 2nd Floor 1st Team 3rd
Demi Williams age 11 7th Bars 2nd Team 3rd
Edith Edwards age 12 10th Team 3rd
Mabel Brook age 9 20th Team 3rd
Bronze 2013/2012 and 2009/2008
Havana Buonassisi-Small age 12 19th
Mae Tattam age 15 18th
Silver
Cressida Dascombe age 13 11th
Marissa Foord age 16 12th
Gold
Elissa Parris age 15 4th Bars 3rd Team 2nd
Rosie Cornwell age 15 9th Team 2nd
Layla Grayling age 17 10th Team 2nd
Senior FIG Qualifier
Macey Davis age 16 5th
Congratulations and luck to Elissa Parris who has qualified to represent the South East region at the National Gold finals in November.
Congratulations to all our dedicated gymnasts, coaches, parents and all the team that make it happen behind the scenes. We are so proud of each and every one of you.
