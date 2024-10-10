Competition season off with a bang for Uckfield Gymnastic Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Uckfield Gymnastic Club started the competition season of with a bang with amazing results at the Sussex Championships held in Horsham on 15th September 2024 and the South East regional Championships at the Guildford Spectrum on 21st and 22nd September 2024.

It was a considerable challenge having the two competitions in close succession but our wonderful gymnasts handled the challenge with positivity and mental resilience to gain fantastic results.

Sussex Championships

Copper 2012/2010

Amber Skye Mullett age 12 1st Sussex Champion

Edith Edwards age 12 5th

Copper 2015/2013

Demi Williams age 11 3rd

Mabel Brook age 9 5th

Bronze 2012/2011

Havana Buonassisi-Small age 12 2nd

Bronze 2009/2008

Mae Tattam age 15 4th

Silver 10hrs+

Cressida Dascombe age 13 3rd

Marissa Foord age 16 4th

Gold

Layla Grayling age 17 1st Sussex Champion

Elissa Parris age 15 2nd

Rosie Cornwell age 15 4th

Senior FIG

Macey Davis age 16 1st Sussex Champion Vault 1st Bars 1st Beam 1st Floor 1st

South East Regional Championships

Copper 2012+ and 2015/2013

Amber Sky Mullett age 12 2nd Floor 1st Team 3rd

Demi Williams age 11 7th Bars 2nd Team 3rd

Edith Edwards age 12 10th Team 3rd

Mabel Brook age 9 20th Team 3rd

Bronze 2013/2012 and 2009/2008

Havana Buonassisi-Small age 12 19th

Mae Tattam age 15 18th

Silver

Cressida Dascombe age 13 11th

Marissa Foord age 16 12th

Gold

Elissa Parris age 15 4th Bars 3rd Team 2nd

Rosie Cornwell age 15 9th Team 2nd

Layla Grayling age 17 10th Team 2nd

Senior FIG Qualifier

Macey Davis age 16 5th

Congratulations and luck to Elissa Parris who has qualified to represent the South East region at the National Gold finals in November.

Congratulations to all our dedicated gymnasts, coaches, parents and all the team that make it happen behind the scenes. We are so proud of each and every one of you.