In excellent weather conditions and on a fast course, good times were recorded by runners at Sunday’s annual Lancing 10k.

Sam Cook from Horsham came within half a second of breaking the course record with a winning time of 32:37.

Joshua Bath of Hove and Robbie Watson of East Grinstead completed the podium.

The women’s race was a close affair with Herne Hill Harriers’ Maeve Minielly winning in 40:02, closely followed by Alison Moore of Eastborne Rovers and Tabitha Albrecht of ARunners in third place.

The first three men home in the Lancing 10k

There were 223 finishers and full results can be seen on the results page of the MCC Promotions website.

MCC Promotions 10k Run Series, which also featured last week’s Worthing Seafront 10k, will return to Sussex on January 18 for the Newhaven 10k.