Cookies, costumes and clifftops: Lewes AC tackle Beachy Head

A strong contingent from Lewes Athletic Club turned out in force over the weekend of October 25–26 to take on the famously scenic yet demanding Beachy Head Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10K events.

The weekend saw hundreds of runners gather at Beachy Head, with challenging off-road courses that climb through the South Downs National Park and along the Seven Sisters cliffs, offering spectacular coastal views and punishing ascents.

Outstanding performances in the marathon

Conditions were moderately wet and breezy on marathon day, but that didn’t deter Lewes runners.

Smiles and nerves at the start line: Lewes AC’s team moments before the Beachy Head Half gets underway.

Izzy Bradford led the charge, claiming first place in the Female Vet 35 category with an impressive time of 3:33:24 .

A highlight of the day was the enthusiastic support from newly qualified LAC club coach Julie Deakin, who dressed as a cheerleader and appeared at three points along the marathon course, complete with homemade cookies, to cheer on her tutee, Sarah Robinson, who successfully completed the marathon.

Half marathon success in perfect autumn conditions

On Sunday, runners enjoyed a cool, sunny autumn day for the Half Marathon, which featured a coastal route over the Seven Sisters and past Belle Tout Lighthouse.

Endurance and teamwork: Kate Seymour, Sarah Robinson, and David Prince-Iles take on the marathon’s famous climbs together.

Richard Strong delivered a standout performance, taking first place overall in the Senior Male category with a remarkable time of 1:25:48.

Robin Edwards (2:28:32, M Vet 50), Claire Raitt (2:24:00, F Vet 55), Steph Masters (2:30:26, Senior Female), Colin Hartland (2:38:30, M Vet 60), Adrian Thompson (2:40:19, M Vet 60), Anne Hagan (2:31:55, F Vet 65), Elizabeth Long (2:32:45, F Vet 55), Lydia Cole (2:43:09, F Vet 35), Larissa Purdie (2:46:31, F Vet 55), Jane Baldwin (2:57:28, F Vet 55), Andrea Uphus (2:57:27, F Vet 55), and Andrea Campbell (3:11:21, F Vet 45).

Promising young talent in the 10K

In the Beachy Head 10K, Lewes’ younger and veteran runners also impressed:

Aaron Loughlin (Junior Male) crossed the line in 50:58, while Amplie Bedford (Junior Female) followed in 55:33.

Lewes AC’s own cheerleader! Coach Julie Deakin adds colour and joy to the Beachy Head Marathon weekend.

“It was fantastic to see such a large and enthusiastic turnout from Lewes AC across all three events,” said Club Chair Philip Westbury.

“From first-place finishes to first-time marathoners, every member showed the spirit, grit, and camaraderie that make our club so special. The Beachy Head weekend is a real highlight of our running calendar, and this year’s results reflect both the hard work and joy that our athletes bring to the sport.”

About Lewes Athletic Club

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk