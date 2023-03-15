Copthorne Prep School Under 13s team defeated over 90 teams across the country to claim Victory at The National IAPS Finals on Monday (March 13) in Dorest.

Copthorne Prep claimed victory on Monday at the National IAPS Championships after a stunning performance in regional qualifiers which saw them reach the final with teams from across the country.

Some 90+ schools had vied in regional qualifiers to be one of the top 20 schools at the National Finals. In their first round they achieved 3 wins and a draw which saw them qualify top of their heat and go through to the knockout quarter finals.

They faced a tough fight in Cranleigh and came from 3-0 behind to secure a 7-4 win. The semi final against Bromsgrove showed dogged determination and the result was a 7-5 win.

Sussex Under 13’s Netball National Champions