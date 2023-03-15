Copthorne Prep claimed victory on Monday at the National IAPS Championships after a stunning performance in regional qualifiers which saw them reach the final with teams from across the country.
Some 90+ schools had vied in regional qualifiers to be one of the top 20 schools at the National Finals. In their first round they achieved 3 wins and a draw which saw them qualify top of their heat and go through to the knockout quarter finals.
They faced a tough fight in Cranleigh and came from 3-0 behind to secure a 7-4 win. The semi final against Bromsgrove showed dogged determination and the result was a 7-5 win.
In the all Sussex final against familiar rivals Hurstpierpiont the Copthorne team dominated with a secure 7-1 victory which crowned them the 2023 Under 13s National Champions.