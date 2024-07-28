Coral delighted to back Qatar Goodwood Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bookmakers Coral are playing a big part in this year’s Glorious Goodwood – and are sponsoring a Chichester Observer tipping competition that will see a charty win £250.

Ahead of Tuesday’s opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Coral head of PR Dave Stevens said: “With sponsorship of 11 races over the five days, including the feature Coral Golden Mile on the Friday and the Coral Stewards’ Cup on the Saturday, the Qatar Goodwood Festival is one of the biggest, most important weeks of the year for us.

"Excitingly, we could also have a first Glorious Goodwood runner for the Coral Racing Club, our completely free to join racehorse ownership club, with the Paul & Oliver Cole-trained Rockstar Icon on target for a race on either the Wednesday or Thursday, while we will be hosting hundreds of CRC members across the week in our exclusive Sussex Stand rooftop lounge and terrace.

“We’re also the official betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, and looking ahead to the Group 1 features of the week.

The Coral Stewards' Cup will be one the great spectacles of the week at Goodwood | Picture: Malcolm Wells

"We expect Kyprios and Rosallion to be particularly well-backed favourites for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup and Qatar Sussex Stakes respectively.

"The former looks back to his brilliant best that saw him win all six of his races in 2022, including Tuesday’s staying highlight, while trainer Richard Hannon jr has made no secret of the esteem he holds Rosallion, describing him as potentially the best he or his dad, Richard senior, has ever trained.”

“Our own two feature handicaps are always among the most eagerly-anticipated big field contests of the week.

"Hopefully the sun will shine unlike 12 months ago, when the Coral Stewards’ Cup was the premature final race of the meeting, before the remainder of the final day was abandoned because of the persistent rain.

"We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all connections for running their horses in our sponsored races, and wish them all the best, with maybe a 33-1 or two to help the bookies on the way!”