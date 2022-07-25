Coral tie up new Glorious Goodwood deal

The partnership will see Coral sponsoring ten races across the five days of the Qatar Goodwood Festival including the Coral Golden Mile on Friday 29th July and the Coral Stewards Cup on Saturday 30th July.

Innovation and engagement will be at the heart of Coral’s activation of the partnership, in keeping with its ambition of getting customers closer to the action. To that end Coral with its partner Jockey Cam Ltd will be bringing the Coral Virtual Race Experience Stage to Goodwood, giving racegoers the chance to experience what it’s like to ride in The Qatar Sussex Stakes or the Coral Golden Mile.

The experience, which will be watched by racegoers through virtual reality headsets, was filmed using JockeyCam’s incredible 360 degree camera in a specially staged seven runner race over the Goodwood mile course.

The Stewards' Cup - now to be sponsored by Coral - is always one of the great spectacles of the Qatar Goodwood Festival / Picture: Getty

Coral will be producing a range of video content to promote its betting partnership of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, as well as to excite and build anticipation amongst its customers ahead of five of the biggest days in the British Flat Racing calendar.

Simon Clare, Coral PR Director said: “We are delighted that Coral is to become the official betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, which is one of the most prestigious and anticipated events in the Flat racing calendar.

“Coral is the most committed, long-standing sponsor in British Racing and in launching this exciting new partnership with Goodwood Racecourse we are strengthening our association with the sport.

“Our ambition is for Coral to set a new high bar for the way we activate and bring to life our racing sponsorships to racegoers at the event and our customers at home and bringing our new Coral Virtual Race Experience to Goodwood is a clear demonstration of that in practice.”

Jonathan Gregory, Commercial Director at Goodwood, said: “This is an exciting multi-year partnership for Goodwood with Coral, a long-established and respected name in the horse racing world.

“Their innovative activation with the Coral Virtual Race Experience Stage during the Festival will add a new dimension to racegoers’ experience and bring a unique insight into racing from the jockey’s perspective.”

CHARITY TO BENEFIT IN OBSERVER TIPPING COMPETITION

Coral is marking its sponsorship of the Stewards' Cup - one of Glorious Goodwood's most iconic races - by putting up a £250 charity prize for a tipping competition run by the Chichester Observer.