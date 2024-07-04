Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An all-star line-up of Glorious Goodwood runners could turn the festival into the best for many years.

Racecourse bosses are thrilled with the quality and quantity of entries for the biggest races at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, which runs from July 30 to August 3.

MD Adam Waterworth said: “I don’t think there’s any significant horse you’d want to see that’s not in the running.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entries for the £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes were first in and they include Royal Ascot mile-race winners Charyn and Rosallion, plus Henry Longfellow, Notable Speech and Haathem, who have all impressed this season.

Trawlerman and Kyprios - the latter the winner on this occasion - had a great battle in the Ascot Gold Cup - and they're set to meet again in the Goodwood Cup | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Waterworth said: “It looks like being a fantastic race – and much more than just a duel between the top two contenders.”

The other top-level Group 1 races, the Qatar Nassau Stakes and Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, look strong.

Sparkling Plenty, Elmalka, Tamfana, Inspiral, Running Lion and Laurel are among 31 entries for the Nassau.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A classic Ascot Gold Cup battle between winner Kyprios and Trawlerman is set to for a Goodwood Cup rerun, with Gregory, Continuous, Illinois and Caius Chorister other eye-catchers in the two-mile epic.

Charyn (riddent to victory here at Royal Accot by Silvestre de Sousa) is on course for the Sussex Stakes | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Australian raider Asfoora, Breeders’ Cup winner Big Evs and Live In The Dream are top names in the King George Qatar Stakes, while Kinross, Audience and English Oak are set to vie for Qatar Lennox Stakes honours.

Meanwhile there are a whopping 111 entries for the Coral Stewards’ Cup and 61 for the Coral Golden Mile.

Waterworth said it all meant a memorable week was in the offing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s nothing obvious missing from the entries and there are very good vibes from connections suggesting Goodwood is a key part of their plans,” he said.

"There’s only four weeks to go and all our focus is on it now. We’ve had a great season so far and the build around the site has started while the condition of the track is very good, having caught up after such a wet winter.

"Ticket sales have been strong and we hope to be on a par with last year. We’re not expecting numbers to be signficiantly up because things are still tough everywhere.”